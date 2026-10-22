Chhattisgarh bus crash kills 5, 15 rushed to Kelhari hospital
India
A bus carrying more than 30 people crashed near Pahad Hanswahi in Chhattisgarh, sadly killing five, including the bus owner, and leaving 15 others seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Kelhari Hospital.
Riddhi Thakkar killed, fleeing driver sought
Just a few months ago, Riddhi Thakkar, a 24-year-old from Mumbai, lost her life in Dhamtari district when a trailer truck hit her motorcycle during a road trip.
The truck driver fled the scene and is still being searched for by police.