Chhattisgarh claims to have made major progress against Naxal violence

State on track to eliminate Maoist threat by March 2026

This crackdown isn't just about numbers. Key leaders have been removed and seven rehab centers are helping former Naxals (including hundreds of women) start fresh with training and basic support.

Across India, districts affected by this conflict have reportedly declined (citation needed), and violence is way down.

Plus, new roads, police stations, and mobile towers are making life safer and more connected for people living in these areas.

The state says it's on track to eliminate the Maoist threat by March 2026.