Chhattisgarh claims to have made major progress against Naxal violence
Chhattisgarh says it's making big progress against Naxal violence—since January 2024, security forces have taken down 532 Naxals, arrested over 2,000 people, and seen nearly 2,700 surrenders.
Along the way, they've recovered more than 1,100 weapons.
State on track to eliminate Maoist threat by March 2026
This crackdown isn't just about numbers. Key leaders have been removed and seven rehab centers are helping former Naxals (including hundreds of women) start fresh with training and basic support.
Across India, districts affected by this conflict have reportedly declined (citation needed), and violence is way down.
Plus, new roads, police stations, and mobile towers are making life safer and more connected for people living in these areas.
The state says it's on track to eliminate the Maoist threat by March 2026.