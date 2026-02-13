Chhattisgarh cooks' protest: Why women who prepare midday meals matter
After nearly seven weeks of protest, around 87,000 midday meal cooks in Chhattisgarh have been involved in the agitation.
These mostly women workers—who prepare meals for thousands of children at school—were demanding a fair wage hike from ₹66 per day to match local collector rates.
Their protest started in December and drew attention to how little essential workers are paid.
What are the cooks demanding?
The state has agreed to a 25% pay bump, amounting to a ₹500 increase. But the cooks' union says that's not enough—they're still pushing for job security, social benefits, and protection against layoffs if student numbers drop.
For context: the midday-meal scheme in place since 1995 was replaced by PM-POSHAN in 2021-22, but the cooks' pay increases occurred in phases more recently (notably payment reforms and hikes from 2011 onward, with the honorarium later rising to ₹2,000).
Why this protest matters
The long strike meant many students missed out on nutritious meals they rely on at school.
It also shone a light on the tough conditions rural women face while doing such important work—reminding everyone that fair pay and respect for essential jobs shouldn't be up for debate.