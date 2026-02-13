Chhattisgarh cooks' protest: Why women who prepare midday meals matter

What are the cooks demanding?

The state has agreed to a 25% pay bump, amounting to a ₹500 increase. But the cooks' union says that's not enough—they're still pushing for job security, social benefits, and protection against layoffs if student numbers drop.

For context: the midday-meal scheme in place since 1995 was replaced by PM-POSHAN in 2021-22, but the cooks' pay increases occurred in phases more recently (notably payment reforms and hikes from 2011 onward, with the honorarium later rising to ₹2,000).