Chhattisgarh cracks down on paddy procurement scams

What went wrong: fake buys, missing bags, and mill raids

Officials have been accused of faking purchases and shorting the system—allegations include Kamiram Khunte's 920 missing bags and that Rakesh Jangde extorted farmers.

Over in Mungeli district, authorities sealed 14 rice mills and seized more than 12,000 quintals of paddy after catching mills overloading trucks and recycling stock.

The state says it's using GPS tracking to keep things transparent so every grain reaches the right people.