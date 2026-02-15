Chhattisgarh: Dead girl's grave found with offerings of meat, lemon
India
A farmer in Mahudbi village, Chhattisgarh, stumbled upon some unusual items—like a lit lamp, rice grains, a sliced lemon, and raw meat—at the grave of three-year-old Piya Sahu, who passed away three months ago.
The disturbed soil around her grave has left locals worried about possible tampering or an illegal exhumation.
Investigation underway as police increase presence in area
Piya's father has asked for a thorough investigation, and police have stepped up their presence in the area to keep things calm.
Authorities say they'll need official permission before checking if the grave was disturbed.
Sadly, this case is another reminder that superstition-driven practices still exist in the region—even though laws against such acts have been around since 2005.