Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Maoist op India Aug 14, 2025

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured on Thursday when a hidden explosive set by Naxalites went off during an anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur district's Indravati forest.

Quick first aid was given, and he was moved for further treatment.

This comes as security forces continue to face risks from IEDs planted by Maoists on forest routes across the Bastar region.