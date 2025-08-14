Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Maoist op
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured on Thursday when a hidden explosive set by Naxalites went off during an anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur district's Indravati forest.
Quick first aid was given, and he was moved for further treatment.
This comes as security forces continue to face risks from IEDs planted by Maoists on forest routes across the Bastar region.
Two high-ranking Maoists killed in firefight
Two high-ranking Maoists—Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame, both with hefty bounties—were killed in a firefight with security teams in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.
Despite heavy rain and challenging terrain, the operation was launched after receiving information about the presence of senior cadres.
The DRG remains at the center of Chhattisgarh's efforts to push back against ongoing Maoist threats.