Telangana: Teacher tapes boy's mouth, pokes eyes with pencil India Aug 14, 2025

In Telangana's Rangareddy district, a private school teacher allegedly taped a Class II student's mouth shut and poked near his eyes with a pencil.

The child was so shaken that he stayed home from school for 20 days.

His parents only learned what happened after checking CCTV footage, and when they confronted the school, the management reportedly reacted aggressively.