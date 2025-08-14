Next Article
Telangana: Teacher tapes boy's mouth, pokes eyes with pencil
In Telangana's Rangareddy district, a private school teacher allegedly taped a Class II student's mouth shut and poked near his eyes with a pencil.
The child was so shaken that he stayed home from school for 20 days.
His parents only learned what happened after checking CCTV footage, and when they confronted the school, the management reportedly reacted aggressively.
Parents, student unions protest outside school
The parents, upset by what they call negligence despite paying hefty fees, say the school wasn't helpful when they asked for answers.
Alongside student unions, they staged a protest outside the school, pushing for a proper investigation and action against those responsible.
Tensions ran high as management met their concerns with hostility.