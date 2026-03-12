Chhattisgarh: Ex-MLA's son crashes car into shop, brags about father
India
Sandeep Kanwar, son of a former state home minister, drove his car into a shop in Korba while allegedly drunk on March 11.
The shopkeeper, Ajin Qureshi, says Kanwar not only wrecked the place but also assaulted him during the chaos.
Kanwar allegedly drove away from police station
Qureshi's family said Kanwar was bragging about his father's influence and flashing "Former MLA Rampur" on his car.
A video of the incident quickly went viral, fueling public anger.
Even after being taken to the police station, Kanwar reportedly kept acting out and allegedly drove away from the police station.
Qureshi has filed an FIR, and authorities say they're investigating further.