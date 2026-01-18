Chhattisgarh: Fake 'tantrik' arrested for kidnapping, rape in Durg
A 41-year-old self-styled tantrik, Hemant Aggrawal, has been arrested in Durg, Chhattisgarh for allegedly kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 22-year-old woman.
He reportedly convinced her to live with him by promising to solve her family's problems, then exploited her under the false promise of marriage.
He also used private videos to threaten her and forced her into multiple abortions.
How she escaped—and what happened next
The woman managed to escape after finding out Aggrawal was already married with kids.
Police rescued her on November 21, 2025, after she was abducted from home—a moment caught on CCTV.
Aggrawal kept dodging arrest by using fake names and moving around until a tip-off led police to him while he met another tantrik.
Now facing serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita—including repeated rape, causing hurt, and abduction—he was even paraded publicly after his arrest.