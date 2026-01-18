Chhattisgarh: Fake 'tantrik' arrested for kidnapping, rape in Durg

How she escaped—and what happened next

The woman managed to escape after finding out Aggrawal was already married with kids.

Police rescued her on November 21, 2025, after she was abducted from home—a moment caught on CCTV.

Aggrawal kept dodging arrest by using fake names and moving around until a tip-off led police to him while he met another tantrik.

Now facing serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita—including repeated rape, causing hurt, and abduction—he was even paraded publicly after his arrest.