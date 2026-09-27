Chhattisgarh floods displace over 5,000 as 43 relief camps open
Heavy floods in Chhattisgarh have pushed more than 5,000 people out of their homes and into relief camps.
Continued inflow from upstream areas and dam water releases have made things worse, especially in Bastar and nearby areas where rivers are overflowing.
To help out, authorities have set up 43 relief camps and are keeping a close watch on low-lying spots.
Rescues in Bastar, evacuations in Raipur
In Bastar alone, more than 1,000 people have been rescued, including 16 airlifted from Dongaghat, with search teams still looking for missing people in Dhamtari district.
Flooded highways have stranded vehicles, but rescue crews are working around the clock to get everyone to safety.
Around 2,000 residents in Raipur were also moved to safer places as officials continue providing essentials and support.