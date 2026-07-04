Chhattisgarh HC denies Sunil Kumar Agrawal's Abu Dhabi spine plea
India
The Chhattisgarh High Court has turned down businessman Sunil Kumar Agrawal's request to go to Abu Dhabi for a special spine treatment, saying similar care is available in India.
The court pointed out that Agrawal didn't show any medical proof that he needed treatment abroad, and as Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas put it, "Personal preference cannot be equated with absolute medical necessity."
Agrawal faces 96cr money laundering charges
Agrawal is currently facing money laundering charges tied to an illegal coal levy operation worth ₹96 crore.
With ₹62 crore allegedly moved through fake transactions, the court said his financial clout and global connections made him a flight risk, so keeping him in India for trial was the priority.