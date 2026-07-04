Chhattisgarh HC denies Sunil Kumar Agrawal's Abu Dhabi spine plea India Jul 04, 2026

The Chhattisgarh High Court has turned down businessman Sunil Kumar Agrawal's request to go to Abu Dhabi for a special spine treatment, saying similar care is available in India.

The court pointed out that Agrawal didn't show any medical proof that he needed treatment abroad, and as Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas put it, "Personal preference cannot be equated with absolute medical necessity."