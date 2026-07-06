Chhattisgarh High Court allows abortion for 14-year-old rape survivor
The Chhattisgarh High Court has given a 14-year-old rape survivor permission to end her pregnancy at 28 weeks and 5 days, saying it would be unfair and harmful to force her to continue.
The court said making her go through with the pregnancy would cause grave injury to her mental health and violate her rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The pregnancy came to light in June after she visited the hospital for severe stomach pain.
Chhattisgarh High Court orders hospital care
The decision is based on India's Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which recognizes that pregnancies from rape can seriously impact mental health.
The court made sure the procedure happens safely in a government hospital within a week, with privacy and care for the girl's well-being.
It also ordered that evidence be preserved for the ongoing criminal case, highlighting how important it is to protect survivors' dignity and choices.