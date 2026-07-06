Chhattisgarh High Court allows abortion for 14-year-old rape survivor India Jul 06, 2026

The Chhattisgarh High Court has given a 14-year-old rape survivor permission to end her pregnancy at 28 weeks and 5 days, saying it would be unfair and harmful to force her to continue.

The court said making her go through with the pregnancy would cause grave injury to her mental health and violate her rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The pregnancy came to light in June after she visited the hospital for severe stomach pain.