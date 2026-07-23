Chhattisgarh High Court permits rape survivor to terminate 25-week pregnancy
India
The Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed a rape survivor who was a minor at the time of the assault to end her approximately 25 weeks and five days pregnancy, calling it a matter of protecting her rights and mental health.
The court said pregnancies from rape are presumed to cause deep psychological trauma, and forcing the girl to continue would only add to her suffering.
Court orders abortion at government hospital
Even though doctors said ending the pregnancy wasn't legally allowed past 24 weeks, the court decided her constitutional rights mattered more than strict legal limits.
Health officials were told to carry out the termination quickly at a government hospital, making it clear that personal rights come before technicalities in cases like this.