Chhattisgarh High Court restores Hemkunwar's home, orders Ramdayal Sahu vacate
India
Big move from the Chhattisgarh High Court: Hemkunwar, an 80-year-old widow, gets her house back after her son Ramdayal Sahu was ordered to leave.
She said he took over her home (built under a government scheme) and would not let her live peacefully.
The court leaned on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, making it clear that senior citizens deserve both shelter and respect.
Chhattisgarh HC defers suit, orders maintenance
Even though Sahu argued he had ancestral rights and pointed to a pending civil suit, the court said that's for another day.
Tribunals can step in quickly when seniors need help.
Sahu and his brothers now have to pay Hemkunwar monthly maintenance too, so she gets both her space and support.