Chhattisgarh High Court restores Hemkunwar's home, orders Ramdayal Sahu vacate

Big move from the Chhattisgarh High Court: Hemkunwar, an 80-year-old widow, gets her house back after her son Ramdayal Sahu was ordered to leave.

She said he took over her home (built under a government scheme) and would not let her live peacefully.

The court leaned on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, making it clear that senior citizens deserve both shelter and respect.