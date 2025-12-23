Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Retired IAS officer Niranjan Das arrested by ED

How the scam worked and where things stand now

Das is accused of telling officers to push unaccounted liquor, thereby helping a network that used fake holograms, duplicate bottles, dodged checks, fixed prices, and adulterated products.

This operation is said to have generated over ₹2,500 crore in illegal profits, with losses to public funds estimated at more than ₹3,000 crore.

The case has seen multiple arrests—including several high-profile officials—and assets worth ₹205 crore have been seized so far.

Investigations are still on to track down more people involved and follow the money trail.