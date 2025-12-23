Next Article
India summons Bangladesh envoy as diplomatic tensions rise
India
Things are tense between India and Bangladesh right now.
India just called in Bangladesh's High Commissioner after Bangladesh did the same with India's envoy, with Bangladesh worried about the safety of its diplomats.
It's a sign that relations between these neighbors are getting pretty strained.
Security concerns spark back-and-forth
Bangladesh says it's "deeply concerned" after recent security incidents near its High Commission and ambassador's home in New Delhi, blaming "extremist elements."
There have also been violent protests and even vandalism at a Bangladeshi visa center in Siliguri.