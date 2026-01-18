Chhattisgarh: Major Maoist leader taken down in security operation
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district carried out a big operation on January 18, taking down four Naxals—including Dilip Bedja, a senior Maoist leader who had been active for years.
Officials say this is a major step toward reducing Maoist influence in the area.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma pointed out that Bedja was deeply involved locally and earlier attempts to help him rejoin society hadn't worked.
How the mission went down
Teams from the District Reserve Guard, CoBRA, and Special Task Force teamed up after getting intel about Maoist activity.
Officials said two male bodies were recovered (preliminary identification indicates one of the slain Maoists may be Dilip Bedja) and automatic weapons like AK-47s were seized.
Inspector General Sundarraj Pattilingam praised the teams for their courage, noting that tough terrain made things challenging.