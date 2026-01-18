Chhattisgarh: Major Maoist leader taken down in security operation

How the mission went down

Teams from the District Reserve Guard, CoBRA, and Special Task Force teamed up after getting intel about Maoist activity.

Officials said two male bodies were recovered (preliminary identification indicates one of the slain Maoists may be Dilip Bedja) and automatic weapons like AK-47s were seized.

Inspector General Sundarraj Pattilingam praised the teams for their courage, noting that tough terrain made things challenging.