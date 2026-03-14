Chhattisgarh man dies by suicide after receiving fake police call
India
A heartbreaking incident in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district: 25-year-old Sanat Kumar Kashyap died by suicide after getting a threatening call from someone pretending to be a police officer.
The caller accused him of knowing about a woman who had allegedly run away and pressured him for information, leaving Kashyap deeply distressed.
Caller arrested, faces charges
Police found that the caller was Sachine Khare, who posed as an officer while searching for his missing sister and suspected Kashyap had information about her.
Khare has been arrested and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The case has raised serious concerns about the harm impersonation can cause and how quickly things can spiral when trust is broken.