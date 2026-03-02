Chhattisgarh: Man killed by bear while grazing goats
India
A 26-year-old named Santosh Kumar Gond lost his life to a bear attack while tending goats in Chhattisgarh's Katghora forest on Sunday.
When the goats returned home without him, his family grew worried and alerted officials.
Forest staff later found Santosh's body, with paw prints at the scene that indicated a bear may have attacked him.
Forest department is urging locals to be careful
Forest Officer Kumar Nishant shared that Santosh's family has received ₹25,000 as immediate help, with another ₹5.75 lakh promised after some paperwork is done.
The forest department is urging locals to be extra careful and avoid going into the woods alone.