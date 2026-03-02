Chhattisgarh: Man killed by bear while grazing goats India Mar 02, 2026

A 26-year-old named Santosh Kumar Gond lost his life to a bear attack while tending goats in Chhattisgarh's Katghora forest on Sunday.

When the goats returned home without him, his family grew worried and alerted officials.

Forest staff later found Santosh's body, with paw prints at the scene that indicated a bear may have attacked him.