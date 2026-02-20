Chhattisgarh: Man sets petrol pump on fire after smoking warning
India
In Raipur's Urla area, a man named Dharmendra Kshatri lit a fuel nozzle on Thursday evening after he was asked to stop smoking at the petrol pump.
Upset, he used his lighter on the fuel nozzle, which set both the bike's tank and the pump machine ablaze.
Men arrested, no serious injuries reported
As flames spread, burning fuel splashed onto Kshatri and another man, Imran.
The petrol pump staff acted fast—disconnecting the fuel pipe, shutting off supply, and using extinguishers—to stop things from getting worse.
No serious injuries were reported.
Police arrested both men using CCTV evidence and filed charges for arson and endangering public safety.
Police said the staff's quick response prevented what could have been a much bigger tragedy.