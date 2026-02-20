Chhattisgarh: Man sets petrol pump on fire after smoking warning

Men arrested, no serious injuries reported

As flames spread, burning fuel splashed onto Kshatri and another man, Imran.

The petrol pump staff acted fast—disconnecting the fuel pipe, shutting off supply, and using extinguishers—to stop things from getting worse.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police arrested both men using CCTV evidence and filed charges for arson and endangering public safety.

Police said the staff's quick response prevented what could have been a much bigger tragedy.