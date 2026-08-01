Chhattisgarh offers ₹20L each to families of slain Kulgam workers
India
After a tragic attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on July 31, 2026, the Chhattisgarh government is offering ₹20 lakh each to the families of two young migrant workers, Deepak Ratre and Bhupendra Bhaina, who lost their lives while working at a brick kiln.
CM Vishnu Deo Sai seeks coordination
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai strongly condemned the incident and has asked officials to work with Jammu and Kashmir authorities for quick help.
The state plans to appoint a nodal officer to make sure the victims' families get all necessary support without delay.