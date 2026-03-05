Chhattisgarh: ₹5 lakh bounty Maoist leader Punem killed
On Wednesday, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district shot dead Rajesh Punem, a Maoist leader with a ₹5 lakh bounty.
Punem, linked to the Bhairamgarh Area Committee, was tracked down after intel about a hidden weapons stash near Gumlanar, Girsapara, and Nelgoda villages.
Maoists ambushed security forces during operation
As the team moved in, they were ambushed by around 8-10 armed Maoists who opened fire.
Most of the group escaped into thick forest cover, but Punem was found dead at the scene.
Security forces recovered several weapons—including two rifles and a pistol—plus ammo and communication gear.
Everything was carefully brought back to headquarters while watching out for hidden dangers like IEDs.
Push to end left-wing extremism by March 2026
This marks the 26th Naxalite killed in Dantewada district so far this year; last year saw 285 such deaths statewide.
The government is pushing hard to end Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026.