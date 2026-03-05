Chhattisgarh: ₹5 lakh bounty Maoist leader Punem killed

Maoists ambushed security forces during operation

As the team moved in, they were ambushed by around 8-10 armed Maoists who opened fire.

Most of the group escaped into thick forest cover, but Punem was found dead at the scene.

Security forces recovered several weapons—including two rifles and a pistol—plus ammo and communication gear.

Everything was carefully brought back to headquarters while watching out for hidden dangers like IEDs.