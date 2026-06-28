Chhattisgarh shopkeeper Ramsahay Jaiswal arrested for allegedly poisoning 8 people
India
A small village in Chhattisgarh is reeling after police arrested Ramsahay Jaiswal, a local shopkeeper, for allegedly poisoning eight people by mixing rat poison into homemade liquor.
The deaths, which happened between February and May 2026, were first thought to be natural but raised eyebrows when a survivor also fell sick after consuming liquor that had come from Jaiswal.
Police suspect Jaiswal's motives, bodies exhumed
Police think old disputes over land, unpaid loans, or personal grudges might have pushed Jaiswal to do this.
Seven bodies have been exhumed for forensic tests as investigators look for solid proof.
While Jaiswal's family says the accusations are shocking and insist he's innocent, the village is still trying to process what happened as everyone waits for lab results.