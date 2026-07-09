Chhattisgarh teen dies by suicide after IC mart theft accusation
India
A 17-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district took her own life after being accused of stealing cosmetics from a local supermarket, IC Mart.
She and her sister were reportedly forced to sign a confession, and their scooter was taken away.
The mart owner allegedly demanded ₹50,000 to return it.
Police seal IC Mart, file charges
After the girl was found at home, protests broke out with relatives of police personnel demanding quick arrests. Her father said the supermarket's demands pushed things too far.
Police have now sealed IC Mart and filed serious charges against its owners, including abetment of suicide and extortion.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage as they try to get to the bottom of what happened.