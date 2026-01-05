Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Teen hurt in Maoist IED blast during morning walk
India
A 15-year-old, Ram Potam, was injured when he accidentally set off a Maoist-planted IED in the forests near his village in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
He was quickly given first aid at a CRPF camp and then moved to the district hospital for further care.
Ongoing risks and security response
Maoists often hide IEDs on forest paths to target security forces, but these traps have also harmed locals—46 people lost their lives to such violence across Bastar last year.
After this latest blast, security teams are searching the area for more hidden explosives.
Just days earlier, major encounters between police and Maoists left 14 insurgents dead as part of ongoing efforts to tackle violence in the region.