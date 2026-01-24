Chhattisgarh: Thieves steal entire 70-foot iron bridge overnight, 5 arrested

How it went down and what's happening now

Locals noticed the missing bridge early in the morning and quickly reported it to authorities.

Acting fast, police formed a special team and identified 15 suspects. Five young men have been arrested so far—they admitted they stole the bridge for scrap metal.

Seven tons of steel and parts of the bridge have been recovered, but two main suspects are still on the run as police continue searching local scrap yards.

The incident has sparked real concerns about how public infrastructure is being protected in Korba.