Chhattisgarh: Thieves steal entire 70-foot iron bridge overnight, 5 arrested
In Korba, Chhattisgarh, a group of locals managed to steal a 70-foot iron bridge that had stood over the Hasdeo Left Canal for nearly 40 years.
Using gas cutters, the thieves dismantled the bridge overnight in mid-January (reports variously give January 16-17 and January 17-18, and some say residents noticed it missing on January 18).
By morning, only stumps were left—residents were shocked to find the whole structure gone.
How it went down and what's happening now
Locals noticed the missing bridge early in the morning and quickly reported it to authorities.
Acting fast, police formed a special team and identified 15 suspects. Five young men have been arrested so far—they admitted they stole the bridge for scrap metal.
Seven tons of steel and parts of the bridge have been recovered, but two main suspects are still on the run as police continue searching local scrap yards.
The incident has sparked real concerns about how public infrastructure is being protected in Korba.