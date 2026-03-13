Chhattisgarh: Wing Commander found dead at home
India
Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, who served in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, was found dead by suicide at his Raipur residence on Wednesday.
His wife was away on a work trip to Delhi when domestic help discovered him.
Police say marital issues might have played a role, but no suicide note has turned up.
Probe on; no foul play suspected yet
Forensics have checked the scene and Yadav's body is set for autopsy. His two children were asleep in another room at the time.
The couple married in 2014; his wife is a former Air Force officer now working in Bengaluru's IT sector.
Police are questioning family and checking his phone for clues as they continue their investigation.