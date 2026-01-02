Chhattisgarh: Woman constable attacked during coal mine protest
During a heated protest against a proposed coal mining project in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, a woman police constable was stripped and assaulted by two men on December 27.
The clash involved over 1,000 villagers from 14 villages who were upset about the Gare Pelma Sector-I project.
A video of the incident surfaced online, showing the constable pleading as her uniform was torn and she was threatened.
What's happening now
Police quickly arrested both men seen in the video and have detained over 100 people connected to the violence. Investigations are ongoing, with multiple FIRs filed against those involved.
Villagers say their voices weren't heard during an earlier public hearing about the mining project.
In response to the unrest, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry and promised action against anyone found responsible for stirring up violence.