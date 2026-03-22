Chhattisgarh: Woman dies, 7 injured in ropeway accident
A ropeway accident at Khallari Mata temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Sunday left one woman dead and seven others injured.
The trolley, carrying eight people visiting for Navratri prayers, fell about 200-300 feet while descending from the hilltop shrine.
Victims were using ropeway when cable snapped
The victims were using the ropeway (which is an alternative to climbing 900 steps) when the cable suddenly snapped around 10am.
Sadly, Ayushi Satkar, 28, of Raipur, lost her life.
The injured were quickly taken to local hospitals, with some shifted to Raipur for further care.
Investigation launched into the accident
With the temple packed for Navratri, this tragedy is a harsh reminder of why safety checks on public transport systems matter, especially during festivals.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.
For anyone who travels or visits crowded places, it's a wake-up call about trusting infrastructure and expecting proper maintenance.