Chhattisgarh's CGBSE likely to announce Class 10 and 12 results India Apr 19, 2026

Big day for students in Chhattisgarh: CGBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon!

You can check your scores on cgbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, or Umang.

Just a heads up: you'll need at least 33% in every subject (theory and practical) to pass.