Chhattisgarh's CGBSE likely to announce Class 10 and 12 results
India
Big day for students in Chhattisgarh: CGBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon!
You can check your scores on cgbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, or Umang.
Just a heads up: you'll need at least 33% in every subject (theory and practical) to pass.
Send CG10/CG12 SMS to 56263
No internet? No worries. Just send an SMS: Class 10 students type CG10
Last year's pass rates were pretty solid: about 77% for Class 10 and nearly 82% for Class 12.
Good luck!