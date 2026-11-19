Chhattisgarh's 'Kabra Kaan' collared after tranquilization linked to 16 deaths
An elephant known as "Kabra Kaan," linked to 16 tragic deaths in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur and Balrampur districts, was finally tranquilized and fitted with a satellite radio collar last Wednesday.
After a recent fatal attack on November 18, officials released the elephant back into the wild, now with tracking tech to help prevent more human-wildlife clashes.
Forest staff can alert nearby villagers
This wasn't a small job: about 200 forest staff teamed up for the operation, led by local divisional forest officers.
With the new radio collar, they can keep tabs on Kabra Kaan's movements and send alerts to nearby villagers if he gets too close.
It's part of ongoing efforts to make things safer for both people and wildlife in the area.