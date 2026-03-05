Chickenpox cases rising in Kerala: What you should know

While chickenpox is usually mild for kids, it can get serious for pregnant women, older adults, infants, teens, and anyone with weak immunity—sometimes leading to pneumonia or even death. Sadly, a 36-year-old man from Wayanad passed away from complications.

Vaccination drives on

Vaccination drives are underway for people who haven't had chickenpox before and students moving into hostels.

The vaccine isn't part of routine shots but is available at private hospitals if you want it.

Schools are stepping up hygiene rules and isolating sick students to help stop the spread.

Starting antivirals early can also make a big difference if you catch it.