Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announces nearly 3,000 new Bengaluru busses

Rao pointed out that wider sidewalks and improved pedestrian areas are also on the way, so catching a bus should be simpler for everyone.

Employers are being encouraged to offer perks for staff who use public transportation too.

Plus, there are plans for a long-term approach to Bengaluru's urban drainage and preliminary plans for public heat shelters, as well as better connections for people living in Bengaluru's outskirts.

The goal? A smoother commute, no matter where you're headed.