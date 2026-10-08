Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announces nearly 3,000 new Bengaluru busses
Big news for anyone who gets around Bengaluru: the city is aiming to add nearly 3,000 more busses to its public transportation network.
Announced by Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao at the Mobility Symposium 2026, this move aims to make it easier and more convenient to get across town, whether you're commuting to work or just meeting friends.
Bengaluru outlines sidewalks, commuter incentives, shelters
Rao pointed out that wider sidewalks and improved pedestrian areas are also on the way, so catching a bus should be simpler for everyone.
Employers are being encouraged to offer perks for staff who use public transportation too.
Plus, there are plans for a long-term approach to Bengaluru's urban drainage and preliminary plans for public heat shelters, as well as better connections for people living in Bengaluru's outskirts.
The goal? A smoother commute, no matter where you're headed.