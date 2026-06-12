Chief engineer Suresh Patnala killed in US strike near Oman
India
Suresh Patnala, a 44-year-old marine engineer from Visakhapatnam, lost his life when the US military struck the MT Settebello near Oman on June 10.
He was serving as chief engineer and was one of three Indian crew members killed.
His family had been eagerly waiting for him to return home for their 15th wedding anniversary.
Patnala's wife urges repatriation to Vizag
Patnala's wife and two young sons are heartbroken by his sudden passing, with his wife urging authorities to bring his remains back to Vizag quickly.
While most of the crew survived, it took over a day to recover Patnala's body.
Leaving loved ones searching for answers as they mourn a dedicated maritime professional.