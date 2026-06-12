Chief engineer Suresh Patnala killed in US strike near Oman India Jun 12, 2026

Suresh Patnala, a 44-year-old marine engineer from Visakhapatnam, lost his life when the US military struck the MT Settebello near Oman on June 10.

He was serving as chief engineer and was one of three Indian crew members killed.

His family had been eagerly waiting for him to return home for their 15th wedding anniversary.