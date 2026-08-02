Chief Imam backs PM Narendra Modi's appeal after NEET protests
Chief Imam Dr. Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has publicly supported Prime Minister Modi's appeal for peaceful protests, following recent NEET exam leak demonstrations at Jantar Mantar where some protesters made disrespectful remarks about the prime minister and his late mother.
Modi responded with a video message, calling the protesters "misguided children" and choosing to forgive them.
Ilyasi urges respect for PM office
Dr. Ilyasi emphasized that while speaking up is important in a democracy, it shouldn't cross into disrespect toward the prime minister's office.
He said the office of the Prime Minister represents the nation and should be accorded dignity and respect irrespective of political differences, urging everyone to maintain dignity in their actions.
Ilyasi urges nonviolent discourse among youth
Ilyasi encouraged young people to focus on constructive conversation instead of hate or provocation, saying lasting solutions can only emerge through civil discourse and non-violent means, rather than through provocation or the use of offensive language.
After the protests, some students faced FIRs and one apologized for being misled.
Modi called on society to guide youth and work together for nation-building.