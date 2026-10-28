Chief Justice Surya Kant overhauls Supreme Court case assignments
India's Chief Justice Surya Kant has just overhauled how cases are assigned in the Supreme Court.
Starting October 26, judges get new categories to handle, think commercial disputes and environmental law, marking a clear shift from the old system.
The goal? Mix things up so benches see a wider range of cases and things don't get stuck with just a few judges.
SC reassigns judges, doubles habeas benches
Justice MM Sundresh now takes on company and environmental law, while Justice Vikram Nath adds arbitration and consumer disputes to his plate.
Judges like Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra will cover more civil and regulatory matters too.
Plus, twice as many benches (now eight instead of four) will hear habeas corpus cases, helping to speed up decisions on personal liberty issues.
The big picture: an administrative redistribution of fresh cases and separate arrangements for older matters.