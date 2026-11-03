Chief Justice Surya Kant questions lawyers joining Supreme Court protests
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is asking tough questions about recent protests that happened right inside the Supreme Court.
He seemed especially concerned about some lawyers joining in, saying, "Can there be protests inside the Supreme Court? Some members of the Bar also participated. We need answers."
The issue came up during a hearing on petitions linked to these demonstrations.
Supreme Court examines police overreach
The October 12, 2026 protest was led by opposition INDIA bloc leaders who were upset with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and changes to voter rolls.
Their march was stopped by Delhi Police, which led them to file petitions.
Now, the Supreme Court is looking into claims of police overreach and considering whether new rules are needed for political protests near courts.
There's also a call for better protection for women journalists covering these events.