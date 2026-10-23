Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay inspects Chennai's northeast monsoon preparedness
Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay just checked up on how the city is prepping for the northeast monsoon, making sure teams stay alert and respond quickly if people face any issues.
He also gave a shout-out to civic workers for handling recent heavy rains so well.
Chennai allocates ₹100Cr for monsoon
The city has set aside ₹100 crore to tackle monsoon problems: ₹44.46 crore goes into fixing drains and roads, including cleaning out 1,671km of stormwater drains.
Another ₹26.68 crore is earmarked for pumps and maintenance, including hiring 150 high-capacity pumps and 500 tractor-mounted pumps.
ADB aids Chennai drainage and relief
Chennai is also boosting its flood defenses with help from groups like the Asian Development Bank, improving drainage in several areas.
Plus, there are now 227 relief centers and 112 community kitchens ready to help anyone affected by floods this season.