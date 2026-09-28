Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay unveils 1-gram gold newborn scheme

The scheme kicked off on Monday and covers babies born in government hospitals and primary health centers from noon on June 22.

To qualify, mothers must produce any one of six documents establishing Tamil Nadu residency.

The government has set aside ₹755.83 crore and bought 1.28 lakh gold rings for this project.

Announced earlier on Women's Day, the goal is to encourage more families to choose government hospitals for deliveries and boost trust in the state's healthcare system.