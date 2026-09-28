Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay unveils 1-gram gold newborn scheme
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just rolled out a new scheme in Madurai, where babies born in government hospitals and primary health centers from noon on June 22 are eligible for a free 1-gram gold ring, subject to proof of Tamil Nadu residency.
The move not only fulfills an election promise but also makes headlines after a video shared by PTI showed Vijay kneeling to gift a gold ring to a baby girl, giving people more faith in public healthcare.
Government allocates ₹755.83 cr, 1.28L rings
The scheme kicked off on Monday and covers babies born in government hospitals and primary health centers from noon on June 22.
To qualify, mothers must produce any one of six documents establishing Tamil Nadu residency.
The government has set aside ₹755.83 crore and bought 1.28 lakh gold rings for this project.
Announced earlier on Women's Day, the goal is to encourage more families to choose government hospitals for deliveries and boost trust in the state's healthcare system.