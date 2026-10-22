Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to open 3 Mumbai bridges today
India
Big day for Mumbai commuters: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to open three long-awaited bridges (the Sion rail overbridge, Vidyavihar flyover, and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road connector) at a ceremony this afternoon.
These projects have faced delays, so their launch is a pretty big deal for anyone tired of city traffic jams.
Bridges expected to ease Mumbai traffic
These new bridges are expected to make getting around Mumbai smoother by easing traffic and connecting key parts of the city.
If you've ever been stuck in endless congestion, there's hope on the horizon: these upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to make travel less stressful for everyone.