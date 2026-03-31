Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shares Amaravati quantum hardware plan

India's 1st open-access quantum computer

One highlight: India's first open-access quantum computer is launching on April 14, and representatives from Qubit Force and SRM University informed the Chief Minister about it.

Several companies also expressed readiness to introduce advanced applications such as biosensors and quantum simulators, while C-DAC highlighted the need for testbeds and certification systems.

National Quantum Mission Director J.B.V. Reddy says Andhra Pradesh is leading the way with new technology deals and dedicated centers at Medha Towers in Vijayawada, so the state is definitely making bold moves in the world of quantum technology.