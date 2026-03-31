Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shares Amaravati quantum hardware plan
Andhra Pradesh is making a big move into the future. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu just shared plans to turn Amaravati into a global hub for quantum computing and hardware, and Andhra Pradesh aims to become one of the world's top five quantum hubs by 2030.
The state is bringing together experts from IBM, C-DAC, IITs, and cool startups in cryogenics and photonics to make it happen. They are aiming to build "Made in Amaravati" quantum hardware within two years.
India's 1st open-access quantum computer
One highlight: India's first open-access quantum computer is launching on April 14, and representatives from Qubit Force and SRM University informed the Chief Minister about it.
Several companies also expressed readiness to introduce advanced applications such as biosensors and quantum simulators, while C-DAC highlighted the need for testbeds and certification systems.
National Quantum Mission Director J.B.V. Reddy says Andhra Pradesh is leading the way with new technology deals and dedicated centers at Medha Towers in Vijayawada, so the state is definitely making bold moves in the world of quantum technology.