Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveils Karnataka excise policy cutting drinking 8-9%
Karnataka just rolled out a draft excise policy aiming to cut alcohol consumption by about 8% to 9% over the next six years.
The plan, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, pushes for lower-strength drinks and uses strength-based taxes and digital tracking to keep tabs on supply.
The state wants everyone's thoughts, so you can actually share your feedback online.
Karnataka policy adds QR tracking
The policy also brings in QR-based supply chain tracking and makes it tougher for liquor shops to open near schools or hospitals.
There's a focus on fighting illegal alcohol sales, plus some of the money collected will go toward de-addiction programs, road safety, and youth awareness efforts.
The government says transparency and public input are key as it tries to tackle the social impact of drinking.