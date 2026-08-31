Chief Minister Vijay announces ₹20,000cr thermal plant in Thoothukudi
India
Tamil Nadu is getting a major energy boost: Chief Minister Vijay just announced a massive ₹20,000 crore thermal power plant coming up in Thoothukudi.
The move is all about powering up the state to meet growing electricity needs.
Chief Minister Vijay seeks alternative location
To keep things green, Vijay made it clear the government will look for an alternative location where the acquisition of agricultural land could be minimized.
The focus is on meeting energy demands while still protecting farmers' interests and supporting responsible development across Tamil Nadu.