Chikkamagaluru priest Sridhar accused of sexual assault, police searching
India
A temple priest in Chikkamagaluru has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, which reportedly led to her pregnancy.
The woman filed a police complaint on July 17, 2026, saying the priest Sridhar threatened her to stay silent.
Police have registered a case and are currently looking for him.
Priest allegedly assaulted woman December 2025
The woman had visited the Panjurli Temple with her sisters while dealing with illness. During these visits, Sridhar befriended her and started contacting her often.
She says he later called her to his rented house under the pretext of discussing prayers and assaulted her there in December 2025.
Afraid at first to speak up, she eventually decided to go to the police for help.