Child aged 5 dies after eating at Surat's Sheetal Restaurant
India
A five-year-old girl sadly passed away and four family members were hospitalized after eating a vegetable dish ordered from Sheetal Restaurant in Surat.
They started feeling sick the next day, and despite being advised to go to the hospital early on, the family waited until things got worse.
The girl was declared dead on August 17.
Praful Pansheriya orders citywide restaurant checks
The Surat Municipal Corporation quickly sealed the restaurant for hygiene issues and collected food samples for testing.
Gujarat's Health Minister Praful Pansheriya offered condolences to the family and ordered citywide checks on restaurants to make sure food safety standards are followed.
The rest of the family is now stable, with officials promising support during this tough time.