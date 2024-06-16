In brief Simplifying... In brief 39 child laborers, recently rescued from a liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh, have mysteriously disappeared.

The delay in authorities' arrival is believed to have provided an opportunity for the culprits to whisk the children away.

An FIR has been registered, but the compensation for the children is on hold due to their disappearance.

39 child laborers missing after rescue

39 child laborers rescued from MP liquor factory go missing

By Chanshimla Varah 03:13 pm Jun 16, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Thirty-nine child laborers who were rescued from a liquor factory in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday have reportedly gone missing. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson, Priyank Kanungo, alleged that the children disappeared after being handed over to the local administration. The children were found with burn marks on their hands, suggesting exposure to harmful chemicals. The raid was initiated following a tip-off about child labor in the factory from Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

Authority delay

Delay in authorities' arrival leads to disappearance of rescued children

On Sunday, Kanungo alleged that the rescued child laborers had gone missing. He said that around 1:30pm on Saturday, he was informed that the concerned authorities were being sent there, but they did not arrive until 7:00pm. "SDM reached after 5 hours, while ADM (Additional District Magistrate) reached after 7 hours," he said. He believes that this delay allowed culprits to take advantage of the darkness and whisk away the children to an unknown location.

Full statement by NCPCR chairperson

Legal proceedings

FIR registered, compensation delayed due to children's disappearance

Nonetheless, an FIR has been registered under bailable sections in response to the incident. However, he also noted that the compensation of ₹5-10 lakh, which was supposed to be given to the children, cannot be disbursed now due to their disappearance. He concluded by saying, "The way the CM suspended an official at midnight and took action against him has sent a big message. As a result, the other officials are now looking for the disappeared children."