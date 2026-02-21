Children can't deny parents home, care: HC in eviction case India Feb 21, 2026

A 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, were reportedly harassed by their own son and daughter-in-law after the father retired.

The couple turned to the law for help under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, which led to an initial eviction order against the son.

However, things took a turn when that order was later reversed in favor of the son.