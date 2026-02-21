Children can't deny parents home, care: HC in eviction case
A 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, were reportedly harassed by their own son and daughter-in-law after the father retired.
The couple turned to the law for help under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, which led to an initial eviction order against the son.
However, things took a turn when that order was later reversed in favor of the son.
Court's strong message on parental rights
Not giving up, the couple challenged this reversal in court.
On February 10, 2026, the High Court ruled that since it was their self-acquired property—and not ancestral—the parents have every right to live there peacefully.
The judge highlighted that children can't deny their parents a safe home or refuse them care and that inheritance carries duties toward parents.
The court made it clear: inheritance comes with responsibility toward your parents' well-being.