Children drown in Delhi NCR waterlogged areas after rains
India
Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR turned tragic on Thursday, as two young children lost their lives after drowning in waterlogged areas.
Three-year-old Manvi slipped into knee-deep water outside her Ghaziabad home, while seven-year-old Rehan drowned in a flooded vacant plot in Delhi's Sanjay Colony.
Both incidents happened as the city saw major rainfall and dangerous waterlogging.
Residents urge better fencing and drainage
After these heartbreaking incidents, residents are urging authorities to fix unsafe, waterlogged spots, asking for better fencing and drainage so this doesn't happen again.
Locals say these areas have been ignored for too long, and hope this sparks real action to make neighborhoods safer during heavy rains.