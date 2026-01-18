'Chilla-i-Kalan': Kashmir Valley shivers through harsh cold, more snow on the way
India
Kashmir Valley is in the thick of 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' its coldest winter stretch, with temperatures dropping sharply—Sonamarg hit -8.9°C and Srinagar saw -4.7°C.
The IMD says more wet spells are coming, including light snow at higher spots on January 19 and 20.
Why does this matter?
This deep freeze isn't just about icy mornings—frozen lakes, heavy fog, and slippery roads are making travel tough and flights unpredictable.
Farmers are feeling it too, as these harsh conditions disrupt daily life across the valley.
And with more rain and snow expected through January 25 (especially in south Kashmir), everyone's bracing for a bit more winter before things ease up.