Chillai Khurd, Kashmir's 20-day cold spell, begins
India
Kashmir just kicked off Chillai Khurd, a 20-day cold spell that follows the harsher 40-day Chillai-Kalan.
Srinagar's temperature dropped to -0.1°C on Friday night, and other spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are also seeing sub-zero chills.
After this, there's another short cold phase called Chillai Bachha.
Expect travel delays and power cuts
This stretch of cold means more icy roads, travel delays, and power cuts—especially in higher areas like Gulmarg.
The forecast for the next few days includes cloudy skies with light snow or rain, plus some gusty winds.
Foggy mornings have already messed with flights and road travel across January, so if you're in Kashmir right now, bundle up and be ready for winter to stick around a bit longer.