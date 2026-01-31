Chillai Khurd, Kashmir's 20-day cold spell, begins

Expect travel delays and power cuts

This stretch of cold means more icy roads, travel delays, and power cuts—especially in higher areas like Gulmarg.

The forecast for the next few days includes cloudy skies with light snow or rain, plus some gusty winds.

Foggy mornings have already messed with flights and road travel across January, so if you're in Kashmir right now, bundle up and be ready for winter to stick around a bit longer.